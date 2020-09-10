Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

AT&T Personal Cloud for iOS

By AT&T Free

Developer's Description

By AT&T

Securely back up, sync, access and share your important content across operating systems & devices anytime, anywhere, with AT&T Personal Cloud. Keep the conversation going across your devices with access to your contacts, photos, videos, music, documents, messages and call logs all in one safe place. Download AT&T Personal Cloud today!

With AT&T Personal Cloud, you can:

BACK UP all your photos, videos, contacts and more to a secure cloud storage

SYNC & ACCESS your content across devices when you need it, from your smartphone, tablet or computer

EASILY ORGANIZE, SEARCH AND SHARE your photos and videos with family and friends

FREE UP LOCAL DEVICE STORAGE to continue making and capturing memories

PROTECT your irreplaceable content, even if your device is damaged or lost

BEAM TO YOUR TV Share your photos, videos and music with family and friends on the big screen

EXPLORE FLASHBACKS Relive your memories from past years with AT&T Personal Clouds weekly Flashback photo feature

SHARE YOUR HIGHLIGHTS Your best moments from the past year can be viewed and shared with family and friends

Get started today!"

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now