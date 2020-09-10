Sign in to add and modify your software
Securely back up, sync, access and share your important content across operating systems & devices anytime, anywhere, with AT&T Personal Cloud. Keep the conversation going across your devices with access to your contacts, photos, videos, music, documents, messages and call logs all in one safe place. Download AT&T Personal Cloud today!
With AT&T Personal Cloud, you can:
BACK UP all your photos, videos, contacts and more to a secure cloud storage
SYNC & ACCESS your content across devices when you need it, from your smartphone, tablet or computer
EASILY ORGANIZE, SEARCH AND SHARE your photos and videos with family and friends
FREE UP LOCAL DEVICE STORAGE to continue making and capturing memories
PROTECT your irreplaceable content, even if your device is damaged or lost
BEAM TO YOUR TV Share your photos, videos and music with family and friends on the big screen
EXPLORE FLASHBACKS Relive your memories from past years with AT&T Personal Clouds weekly Flashback photo feature
SHARE YOUR HIGHLIGHTS Your best moments from the past year can be viewed and shared with family and friends
Get started today!"