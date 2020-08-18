Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

ABC Tracing Games & Phonics for iOS

By Internet Design Zone Free

Developer's Description

By Internet Design Zone

'Kidlo English For Kids' is a comprehensive English learning program for kids in Pre-Kindergarten & Kindergarten. With 600+ Songs, Games, Activities & Stories, it makes learning the language so much fun!

All the content in this app is based on the curriculum recommended by educators, experts, and teachers worldwide. Plus, kids can play, learn, and sing along with this app, anytime and anywhere! An ideal English learning program for your kids.

What will kids learn from this app?

1) LEARN ABCs: There are 150+ A-Z songs, games and activities to learn uppercase and lowercase letters.

2) LEARN PHONICS: Kids can learn phonics with 4 songs and 4 games for each letter. A fun section with 200+ songs and games!

3) WORD FAMILIES: Play and learn with songs on two letter sounds such as ed, ad, im, op, and others.

4) FLASH CARDS: Explore the flash cards on various categories such as vehicles, birds, shapes and more.

5) LEARN TO WRITE: Trace the uppercase and lowercase letters of the alphabet. Attractive graphics and animation make it so interesting to trace!

6) LEARN TO READ: There are 40+ stories for your child's early reading. Simple, short and exciting stories for preschool kids.

Subscription Details:

- Subscribe to get access to full content including future updates.

- Two options: US $4.99/ month or the best value: US $29.99/ year.

- Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

- Cancel subscription renewal anytime under Manage App Subscriptions in your iTunes Settings.

- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renewal is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

- The renewal cost will be same: US $4.99/ month or the best value: US $29.99/ year.

- Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

- Use the subscription in any iPad/iPhone/iPod registered with your Apple account.

- No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.

Privacy Policy: http://www.kidlo.com/privacypolicy.php

Terms of service: http://www.kidlo.com/terms_of_service.php

If you need help or have any feedback, email us at support@kidlo.com

Download 'Kidlo English For Kids' now and start your child's English learning journey right away!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.8.0

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.8.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now