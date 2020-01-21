X

A Street Cat's Tale for Android

By feemodev Free

Mama cat has gone,

how is a baby kitten to survive every day on the streets?

Please save your game data at the Title Screen

before you delete the app to change device, or upgrade to Support Edition

Food

Its inevitable that most cats living on the streets will starve.

They often dig through trash to find whatever leftovers they can get.

Or sometimes eat delicious canned food from nice humans if they are lucky.

Many NPCs

Many NPCs with their own unique personalities.

Listen to their stories, get them what they want and they might feed you.

NPCs provide multiple endings

What will happen to the kitty?

Will the kitty end up living with a human? Or stick to the streets?

It's up to you to guide this poor kitty!

*Feemodev donates 10% of the profits from the game to Cat/Dog shelters.

What's new in version 2.7

Release January 21, 2020
Date Added January 21, 2020
Version 2.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
