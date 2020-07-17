99way provides you the convenience of recharging your Prepaid, Stv, Postpaid and DTH services

from anywhere in the world and at anytime, with GPRS.

99way offers simple and instant recharge for Aircel, Airtel, Vodafone, Tata Indicom Mobile, Reliance Mobile,

Tata Docomo, BSNL, Idea, Videocon Mobile and Virgin Mobile and DTH services for Tata Sky, Dish TV, Reliance Digital TV,Sun Direct, Airtel Digital TV, Videocon d2h.