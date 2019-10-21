98point6 provides on-demand consultation, diagnosis and treatment from board-certified physicians and sends prescriptions to your pharmacy as neededall via secure, in-app messaging. Our unique, text-based mode of care means you can access a doctor discreetly from anywhereon your terms, when you need it. The convenience and accessibility youve come to expect in everyday life can now be used to get primary care. Forget the hassle of appointments, waiting rooms and scheduling. Now, theres 98point6.

We provide primary care to patients nationwide. Our service is available 24/7, in all 50 states across the U.S. and Washington, D.C. You must be 18 years or older to create an account and seek care (19+ in Nebraska).

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

There are two ways to get 98point6: via a Personal Plan or an Employer-sponsored Plan.

Personal Plans are available for a low introductory rate of $20 for the first year ($120 for year two) that covers year-long access to primary care, and you pay just $1 per visit. (Please note, only one patient per account.)

Sponsored Plans provide access to 98point6 at no charge and offer visits at low/no cost to employees and their adult dependents. For specifics, please check with your employer.

WHAT DOES MY PERSONAL PLAN SUBSCRIPTION COVER?

Your 98point6 Personal Plan provides you access to our our board-certified physicians who provide consultation, diagnosis and treatment for just $1 per visit. 98point6 does not bill insurance. Patients are responsible for potential outside-of-app costs related to each visit, which may include prescriptions, lab costs, over-the-counter medication or referral to an in-person physician.

DO I NEED AN APPOINTMENT?

No appointments necessary. Just sign in to the app and start a visit. Its access to care when and where you need it.

WHO ARE YOUR DOCTORS?

Carefully selected, board-certified physicians who are passionate about making care more accessible and affordable. They are specially trained to treat and diagnose via text-based care. (98point6 supports photo, video and audio as needed.)

DO I NEED HEALTH INSURANCE?

No, you dont. Simply sign up for our Personal Plan for access to our board-certified physicians. If your treatment plan includes a prescription, a referral or labs, you can apply your insurance to pay for those outside-app expenses.

WHAT CAN I USE 98POINT6 FOR?

98point6 treats the full spectrum of primary care. Our doctors answer questions, diagnose and treat acute illnesses and order any necessary prescriptions or labs. If we cant offer treatment, well refer you to an in-person physician for the appropriate next step. Common conditions we treat include:

Acid reflux, heartburn and digestive issues

Allergies, asthma and respiratory issues

Back problems, aches and pains

Cold, cough and flu

Chronic conditions (diabetes, hypertension)

Eye issues and infections

General health questions

Insomnia and sleep issues

Skin conditions, acne, rashes, bites and sunburn

Urinary tract infections (UTI)

And more

Note: 98point6 is not for medical emergencies.

Please note that we do not prescribe controlled substances (such as opioids) or lifestyle medications (such as Viagra and Propecia).

WHAT PATIENTS ARE SAYING:

App is user friendly and easy to use. The convenience of being able to talk to a doctor within minutes instead of having to book out weeks later and often waste PTO is priceless. Unless it's an annual check in this is where I will go for my medical needs. Best App ever! -app review

I was able to chat with a doctor and get diagnosed properly in minutes...Love this app! -app review

I twisted my ankle and wanted to verify it wasnt something worse. I got to quickly check in with a doctor, share a picture and text with a doctor directly! Super helpful, fast and great service! -app review