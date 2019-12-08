Learn more about our new app: https://apprendre.tv5monde.com/ios

Master current international French using international French-speaking channel TV5MONDEs 7 jours sur la plante application.

Watch 3 reports each week to hear the specific vocabulary used in televised news reports, and read their transcript to discover how these words are used in context.

Have fun with a selection of new words each week: anagrams, quiz, jumbled words, words to correct and more. Memorize the meaning and spelling of a rich and specific vocabulary easily using a entertaining approach.

Discover and learn these words easily via a proven memorization system (the Leitner method) with lists of vocabulary unique to its field compiled following analysis of hundreds of current reports: more than 3,000 words complete with their translations, an example of everyday use and their audio.

The vocabulary is too easy for you? Go further with French expressions used by journalists and politicians.

The 7 jours sur la plante application is the ideal partner to the interactive exercises that TV5MONDE provides free of charge to all French learners at http://apprendre.tv5monde.com/