Blackwell's Five-Minute Veterinary Consult: Canine and Feline. Fast access to key information on the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and conditions in dogs and cats. Download the FREE app and view selected topics (Approximately 10% of the content is viewable in the free app and tapping on the locked topic will launch the in-app purchase screen).

Based on 6th print edition. Contains 800+ disorders. Covers clinical sign, diagnoses, treatment & follow-up. Built-in calculators. 10 Interactive flowcharts.

Editor: Larry P. Tilley, DVM; Francis W. K. Smith, Jr., DVM

Publisher: John Wiley & Son Inc. and its affiliates

FULL DESCRIPTION:

Like having a trusted clinician with you in the exam room, the fully updated Sixth Edition of Blackwell's Five-Minute Veterinary Consult: Canine and Feline continues to offer fast access to information in an easy-to-use format.

- Provides fast access to key information on the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and conditions in dogs and cats

- Covers 846 specific disorders, making it the most comprehensive quick-reference book on canine and feline medicine

- Carefully designed for fast searching and reference in the busy practice setting, giving you the confidence to make clinical decisions quickly and appropriately

- Presents contributions from 379 leading experts specializing in all areas of veterinary medicine

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Locate a disease, symptom or medication in the fastest possible manner:

- Tap and Hold launch icon to open Last Topic, History, Favorites ..

- Navigate using multiple indices

- History to open frequently visited pages

- Bookmarks

NEVER FORGET ANYTHING:

Mark topics with relevant information:

- Voice notes

- Annotations with scribble, doodle or text

You choose the method to note this regardless of the context you are in to ensure that the important facts are available whenever you access the topic, whether it is tomorrow or six months from now.