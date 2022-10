4 is an app for people living in metropolitan areas or who are new to a specific space to explore and start building connections in real life.Most other apps for meeting new people create relationships that stay online. 4 encourages casual real life conversations between strangers. 4 works by connecting strangers through gradually revealing more information with each passive encounter. If two users have crossed paths 3 times, their identities are revealed and they are prompted to connect in real life. It is up to the users to interact at the level they prefer. 4 Celsius is right above the freezing point. Breaking the ice and being nice to local strangers in real life is the goal of 4.***** Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life. *****