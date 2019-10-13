X

Simplistic graphic, complex puzzles.

Rules change from level to level, only the 3 Buttons remain the same.

[MINIMALISM]

Various puzzles with no description. You must observe and reason by yourself.

[3 BUTTONS]

You use the only three buttons to play all the levels. No hidden inputs, and you never need to press two button at same time.

[VARIOUS LEVELS]

Each level has different rules. Can you understand the function of each button?

[HIGH DIFFICULTY]

Later levels are really difficult. Also you can challenge for the minimal steps.

[Designed in China]

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

