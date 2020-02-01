Tired of current wallpaper or background? Now this 3D Next-Tech Earth Live Wallpaper & Launcher is ready for you to change! Upgrade the launcher on your Android device for 3D Next-Tech Earth Live Wallpaper & Launcher interface experience
With this3D Next-Tech Earth Live Wallpaper & Launcher, you can touch screen to get moving effect !
Try this 3D Next-Tech Earth Live Wallpaper & Launcher, your screen can be unique and special!
Main Features
Plenty of live wallpapers
Different styles
Realistic 3D effects
Update wallpapers every week
Note: If your wallpaper resets to default after reboot, you will need put the app on your phone instead of SD card.
Contact us
Feel free to contact us if you have any questions or suggestions: support@amberweather.com
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.