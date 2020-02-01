Tired of current wallpaper or background? Now this 3D Next-Tech Earth Live Wallpaper & Launcher is ready for you to change! Upgrade the launcher on your Android device for 3D Next-Tech Earth Live Wallpaper & Launcher interface experience

With this3D Next-Tech Earth Live Wallpaper & Launcher, you can touch screen to get moving effect !

Try this 3D Next-Tech Earth Live Wallpaper & Launcher, your screen can be unique and special!

Main Features

Plenty of live wallpapers

Different styles

Realistic 3D effects

Update wallpapers every week

Note: If your wallpaper resets to default after reboot, you will need put the app on your phone instead of SD card.

Contact us

Feel free to contact us if you have any questions or suggestions: support@amberweather.com