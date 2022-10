I hope you all enjoyed "a new dawn" at 31c3 congress 2014 in Hamburg. See you at the Camp 2015.If you needed information on your smartphone e.g. about the lectures and the tracks, or you searched some assembly this app did help you find it. Now congress is over but you might still find this app useful.Easy access to:- Lectures (aka Fahrplan)- Sessions- Assemblies- Projects- Lightning Talks- Live Streams (all rooms)- Rooms- Users- HackerspacesSpecial features:- favourite your favourite items- set an alarm/reminder for lectures- colorthemes (many different incl. daylight theme)- configurable tabs (choose your fabulous four)- quickfinder-bar for the lectures (easily jump between days/hours)- Internal browser which does display SSL-transported-content (even if certs are selfsigned)- a pong animation while you are waiting :-)What's special:The app does help you to browse additional information on your device, which otherwise could only be found buried in the huge congress wiki. You can easily scan e.g. the projects and their descriptions or the lighting talks. If you like something you will be able to browse it immediately.What makes me happy:If you like the app please take the time to leave a nice review.Runs on all iPhones/iPods/iPads running iOS 6, 7, 8 and latest iOS.