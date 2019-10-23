250 tiny house design

Hundreds of Functional Home Designs - Functional little house design is a matter of personalizing and designing it to become more aesthetic without reducing functionality.

Very small or even tiny houses, recently occupied the housing market very quickly. A variety of very small houses began to appear in every country. It is claimed as an affordable and environmentally friendly solution as well as a response to an increasingly tighter housing stock.

The tiny houses come in various shapes and sizes, from small portable cabins on the trailer wheels to the "micro apartments" that are currently widely developed in the Big Cities.