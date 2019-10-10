X

200 high volume booster (max loud speaker pro) for Android

By devolopedfortools Free

Developer's Description

By devolopedfortools

200 high volume booster (max loud speaker pro) increase app is all in one , equalizer bass booster and music player , speaker + headphones volume increaser with nice design and simple interface . now with 200 high volume booster you can increase speaker max and volume increaser of your mobile phone 50%-60% by using the app. Its loudspeaker your music and gives

super max volume.

also you can improve sound effects on your mobile to enjoy you favorite tracks to the fullest, by adding a subwoofer bass booster to your tracks . Lets create exclusive musical for yourself with our equalizer and bass booster pro applications.

also you can eaisly modify sound by using 5 Band Equalizer with Bass and treble effect.

What 200 high volume booster (max loud speaker pro) do:

1- boost your device volume with one tap.

2- ultimate sound booster experience.

3- equalize and boost audio through headphones or speaker.

4- increase media , notificationm, alarm volume .

5- Adjusting the volume level.

6- sound amplifier equalizer.

7- including 5 bands to edite you sound

8- subwoofer bass booster

9- no root required.

200 high volume booster (max loud speaker pro) features :

* Turn on / off music player with volume boost

* Music amplier sound booster with 5 band Equalizer

* Adjusting the volume level

*Phone extra loud volume booster increase sound quality.

* SongList with repeat shufle.

* Headphone volume booster and Speaker of phone auto boost sound.

*set volume levels from the system applications

* Loudness enhancer - super loud Volume amplifier

* Music play with equalizer and visualizer and bass booster

* 9 presets Effect with super high volume

* Bass Booster, Virtualizer and Balance Control

* increase volume, super loud speaker sound

* Turn on / off music player with volume boost

Disclaimer :

in case priority make sure that your 200 high volume booster set to minimum levels, wich will apparently increase your sound and protect your 200 high volume booster expander from damage.

we recommend the user to use this app responsibly, it is unhealthy to listen to high and super loud music on earphone for long time.

highlite:

augmenter le volume des ecouteur

super amplificateur de son ecouteur

lautstrke erhhen equalizer

auper lautstrke erhhen kopfhrer

super amplificatore volume

