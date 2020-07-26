Join or Sign In

zlap.io offline for iOS

By umit boncukcu Free

Developer's Description

By umit boncukcu

This is a new famous io game with large arena. Play against others.

Swing your spiky ball and slap others with it to kill them.

By killing them you can make your spiky ball larger and larger.

Be careful, do not get hit!

Have biggest ball to kill many enemies with only one swing

Be brave-heart of the arena.

Your reviews are valuable for us in order to improve and update slap cell game.

We are eager to reply your reviews and develop your wishes.

Good Luck !!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
