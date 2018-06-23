This is Dag.

He is from up north, where the weather is highly unstable.

When he wakes up in the morning he never know what the weather will look like through the day, and most importantly he never knows what kind of clothes to put on.

I guess you have experienced the same. Putting on the winter coat because it looked cold and drizzling outside, yet the day became warm and you should wear your expensive sunglasses.

After nights and days of hacking around in the barns computer, the solution is finally here.

wea-the-r solves the problem. Telling you what to wear based on your local weather.