wallabag (formerly poche) is a self hostable application for saving web pages. Unlike other services, wallabag is free (as in freedom) and open source.Features of the iPhone client for your self hosted wallabag:- read all your articles from your wallabag- offline reading functionality- add articles via Share-ExtensionIn order to use this app, you need a hosted wallabag instance. You can either install wallabag on your server/webspace or you can register at framabag.org (for free).