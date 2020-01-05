this application is a 6 applications in one witch are volume booster, speaker booster, loud booster, headphones volume booster and 5 bands equalizer.

super max volume booster (sound booster) 2019 has multiple features wish are : volume booster,sound booster,speaker booster,volume up, volume cleaner, 3 bands equalizer and all you have to do is to click on play botton, select your favorite song to be played on your phone music player or mp3 player and boost volume up to for 40% or 50% and enjoye it. a totally new and professional volume control and sound booster. New and improved design and visual interface makes it easy for you to just slide the volume bar to the maximum.

Just press the boost button and enjoy your crisp and clear music volume for your phone.

you can easily boost all your phone sound to a maximum value

What top phone volume booster expander app(ultimate sound booster) do:

a- boost your device volume with one tap.

b- ultimate sound booster experience.

c- equalize and boost audio through headphones or speaker.

d- no root required and pure super.

e- Adjusting the volume level.

f- sound amplifier equalizer.

g- including 5 bands to edite you sound

h- subwoofer bass booster

l- increase media , notificationm, alarm volume .

Features of top phone volume booster:

? This app also works with your headset, headphone and speakers!

? top phone volume booster for headphone

? Compatible with Android Phone and Tablet.

? Quick boost with one tap on the button.

? Support three mode: Max Mode, Normal Mode and Silent Mode.

? Easily volume control. One tab to boost the volume to maximum.

? Easily increases to maximum your devices volume.

? Simple, compact, free to volume increaser for music.

? ultimate sound booster Booster from your android ware device.

? Start your favorite music player directly from Volume Booster.

thank you