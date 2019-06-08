X

video player for Android

By Recorder & Music (recorder, weather, forecast) Free

Developer's Description

By Recorder & Music (recorder, weather, forecast)

Powerful video player with advanced hardware acceleration and subtitle support.

Video player is the best video app to play music & video. It is simple operation, quick start, smooth playback. It supports all types of video format and audio format.

Video player can plays all ultra high definition video (HD video, 4k video) files too. Equalizer features can helps you to make your audio playing super cool.

Mp3 and music player can play your favorite songs.

HARDWARE ACCELERATION - Hardware acceleration can be applied to more videos with the help of new HW+ decoder.

SUBTITLE SUPPORTED - You can load subtitle file .srt from your device

KIDS LOCK - Keep your kids entertained without having to worry that they can make calls or touch other apps.

Features:

- Plays all video & audio files

- Built-in 5 Band Equalizer with Bass Boost, 3D Reverb Effects, Virtualizer & 10 amazing presets.

- Small memory

- Play in background

- Music player

- Cool music player Widget.

- Play music & video by folder

- Media and Movie player

- Mp3 & usic player with equalizer

- mp3 and music with equalizer

- Thumbnail of video and music files.

- Supports multiple subtitle formats, automatic synchronization

- Mp3 player

- Plays all types video and audio formats including HD videos

- Video format: AVI, MP3, WAV, AAC, MOV, MP4, WMV, RMVB, FLAC, 3GP, M4V, MKV, TS, MPG,FLV...

Subtitle formats:

- MicroDVD(.sub)

- VobSub(.sub/.idx)

- SubViewer2.0(.sub)

- SubRip(.srt)

- TMPlayer(.txt)

- Teletext

- PJS(.pjs)

- WebVTT(.vtt)

- MPL2(.mpl)

- DVD, DVB, SSA/ASS subtitle tracks.

- SubStation Alpha(.ssa/.ass) with full styling.

- SAMI(.smi) with Ruby tag support.It's best video player. We are striving hard to make this music player perfect for you.

In any case,if you notice any bugs or crashes, kindly REPORT it by sending a mail to us at: recorder.appteam@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0.1

General

Release June 8, 2019
Date Added June 8, 2019
Version 5.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

