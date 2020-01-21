Everything is done quickly and smoothly - anytime, anywhere. All this just at the tip of your fingers!

Be in control of your own mobile self-care account with instant access into informative features and huge amount of details through your phone.

No fuss, no worries as we'll make it personal for you - because everyone is simply unique. You get to decide exactly what you want, whenever you want it through mobil self-care App.

mobile self-care App lets you:

- Check and make changes to your account details and particulars (name, email, billing and shipping addresses, roaming charges and many more).

- Change your password for increased security and ease of mind.

- Go through your bill info (unbilled amount, total amount, payment history and make bill payments).

- Buy the Personal WiFi Pass

- Receive the Personal Unlocking Key (PUK) code to unlock your SIM card.

- Get online assistance and support from the Live Chat team.

- Check out the latest offers, discounts and exclusive treats from unifi!

You'll get to enjoy all these perks with unifi!

Visit us at https://mobile.unifi.com.my to get the access into the wonderful world of the self-care App.

Hang on, we're not finished yet - there's more!

Mobile self-care App is absolutely FREE for all!

However, just a little reminder that there are international roaming charges if you use the app overseas.

Now, all you have to do is sit tight and get ready to enjoy the never-ending wonders of surfing and get onboard the future of mobile!