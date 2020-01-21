X

unifi mobile care for iOS

Developer's Description

By Packet One Networks (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

Everything is done quickly and smoothly - anytime, anywhere. All this just at the tip of your fingers!

Be in control of your own mobile self-care account with instant access into informative features and huge amount of details through your phone.

No fuss, no worries as we'll make it personal for you - because everyone is simply unique. You get to decide exactly what you want, whenever you want it through mobil self-care App.

mobile self-care App lets you:

- Check and make changes to your account details and particulars (name, email, billing and shipping addresses, roaming charges and many more).

- Change your password for increased security and ease of mind.

- Go through your bill info (unbilled amount, total amount, payment history and make bill payments).

- Buy the Personal WiFi Pass

- Receive the Personal Unlocking Key (PUK) code to unlock your SIM card.

- Get online assistance and support from the Live Chat team.

- Check out the latest offers, discounts and exclusive treats from unifi!

You'll get to enjoy all these perks with unifi!

Visit us at https://mobile.unifi.com.my to get the access into the wonderful world of the self-care App.

Hang on, we're not finished yet - there's more!

Mobile self-care App is absolutely FREE for all!

However, just a little reminder that there are international roaming charges if you use the app overseas.

Now, all you have to do is sit tight and get ready to enjoy the never-ending wonders of surfing and get onboard the future of mobile!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.11

General

Release January 21, 2020
Date Added January 21, 2020
Version 4.11

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

