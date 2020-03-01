***THINKFIELD UNLEASHES YOUR CREATIVE POWER***

Place all kind of information on an infinite map, create connections between thoughts, zoom through different layers to keep an overview & share and edit your thinkfield later on with your friends or colleagues.

You probably know the struggle of finding the file you need in the bunch of folders you already created so far for that one project. Worse, once you found the next problem occurs how is that file, the idea behind it, connected to the rest of your project? Lets be honest you cant really grasp the big picture of your thoughts, right?

What you need is a visual overview and thats what thinkfield is about.

Thinkfield is the data hub for creatives where you can capture, connect and develop your ideas. Thinkfield is: a cloud storage, an infinite canvas, an overview of all related data and a place to draw connections between thoughts and information - wrapped in a simple and elegant design. Dive Zoom abstracts and simplifies your information revealing an overview of the crucial parts of your project. Soon featuring real time collaboration we enable you to work with multiple users in one project.

The most important functions at a glance:

- Your ideas seamlessly synchronize in the cloud

- Create as many thinkfields as you want

- Capture every thought in an infinite whiteboard

- Insert text, picture and website nodes

- Drag and drop different information from external sources

- Preview inserted pictures and websites

- Toggle between seeing a website as picture or as text

- View your pictures in full screen mode

- Place your nodes where you want you are not forced into hierarchy

- You can also choose to place your nodes on different layers/levels

- Link your thinkfields by placing a thinkfield in a thinkfield

- Connect information and set a direction for your project

- Overview essential parts of your project by zooming-out

- Or zoom-in to see the details of your project

- We take care of visualizing your data so that you only see the information you need in the moment you need it