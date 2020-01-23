This app is a viewer for those who create humanoid 3D models formatted VRM, and also those who just think to want to display VRM file.
This app can easily display and manipulate the character in beautifil background.
You can find many VRM files at "VRoid Hub" provided pixiv Inc.
And also for VTubers, this app can easily manipulate humanoid 3D models formatted VRM using Motion Capture Device "Perception Neuron".
Basic Function
Model:
- Add
Push the plus "+" button and specify the VRM file you want to load.
- Delete
Tap the icon of the model that you want to delete and push the delete button in the next model description view.
Camera:
- Swipe
Change the direction of camera to up/down/left/right.
- 2 finger swipe
Move the position of camera to up/down/left/right.
- Pinch in / Pinch out
Move the position of camera to forward/backward.
- Follow Model
Set "Follow" on in cameramenu to make the camera follow the selecting model.
Tap:
- Tap the sky to change the visibility of the UI.
- Tap the ground to make the selected model move to the tapped position.
Note:
- Face Tracking requires TrueDepth Camera.
- By using TrueDepth API, the facial expression and head angle are reflected in the character.
- The only use of TrueDepth API is to track the users head and face so that the user can control the Service by moving their head. None of the information collected by the TrueDepth API ever leaves the user's device nor is it persistently stored on the device.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.