spikeview for iOS

By Spikeview Free

By Spikeview

spikeview addresses the challenge of organizing the fragmented data in your increasingly complex and competitive world, securely manages your ever-shifting connections and activities, and provides a venue to relevant businesses to reach you while allowing you full control over your data and privacy.

Parents - The secure spikeview environment allows you to have a safe space for your child, away from the prying eyes, posturing, and pressures of social media, where you can build out the story arc of each of your childs' strengths over time. See where they struggled, where they persevered, and how they learned to excel. And then, be able to customize that information and share it privately (or publicly if you choose) to present to a coach, a college counselor, and admissions official, an internship coordinator, or a teacher.

Kids - You're unique, and believe it or not, you've already had a very interesting journey in life. Start using spikeview to track your interests and you will soon be able to build a compelling story of your life. Not to flex on social media with all its posturing and pressures. Do it for yourself. The information is yours. Keep it private, or share it in views you can customize - as you see fit. Your soccer coach doesn't need to see your journey in music. Your Drama teacher doesn't need to know you're a Mathlete. You have a great story. Own your narrative.

Release November 27, 2019
Date Added November 27, 2019
Version 1.5

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

