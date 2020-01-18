X

sound meter - decibel meter & noise meter for Android

By WonderTech Studio Free

Developer's Description

By WonderTech Studio

This sound meter app for android is the best you can get to measure noise or sound level around you. The unit of sound in decibel (dB). decibel meter can be used to measure sound pressure level meter, also known as spl meter.

The main function of the app is to record noise/sound(audio) from the surrounding environment and show it in decibel(dB) on the sound meter (SPL Meter). Moreover, the sound meter - decibel meter & noise meter app has many additional features which you get benefit of.

Some of the main feature of sound meter are :

* An eye-catching gauge, showing noise levels in realtime

* A brief set of examples of different common noise levels from our daily life

* A realtime graph/chart showing sound levels history

* Minimum sound level in decibel meter

* Maximum sound levels on decibel meter

* Calculate average sound level

* You can also switch between day and night mode(dark theme)

* You can switch between graph and exemplary readings

* You can also refresh/reset the meter readings by pressing the refresh icon/button.

By default, the app is started in light theme. But you can switch that to dark theme in which sound meter looks really cool and you would definitely want to try that out!

Here are those exemplary readings which you can also refer to in the help section inside the app:

0dB~20dB: Almost quiet / rustling leaves

30dB~40dB: An ideal calm environment

50dB and more: May affect rest and sleep

70dB and more: May affect reading/working

90dB and more: May affect hearing

50dB: Sudden exposure to a loud sound

Thanks for using sound meter decibel app, do not forget to give your valuable suggestions.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 18, 2020
Date Added January 18, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Free
Type faster by sliding your finger from letter to letter.
Android
Gboard - the Google Keyboard

Google

Free
Get personalized Google search results from your phone.
Android
Google

VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

Free
Connect to the Web without censor or restrictions.
Android
VPN Free - Betternet Hotspot VPN & Private Browser

VPN by Private Internet Access

Free
Browse privately on the internet.
Android
VPN by Private Internet Access

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping