This sound meter app for android is the best you can get to measure noise or sound level around you. The unit of sound in decibel (dB). decibel meter can be used to measure sound pressure level meter, also known as spl meter.

The main function of the app is to record noise/sound(audio) from the surrounding environment and show it in decibel(dB) on the sound meter (SPL Meter). Moreover, the sound meter - decibel meter & noise meter app has many additional features which you get benefit of.

Some of the main feature of sound meter are :

* An eye-catching gauge, showing noise levels in realtime

* A brief set of examples of different common noise levels from our daily life

* A realtime graph/chart showing sound levels history

* Minimum sound level in decibel meter

* Maximum sound levels on decibel meter

* Calculate average sound level

* You can also switch between day and night mode(dark theme)

* You can switch between graph and exemplary readings

* You can also refresh/reset the meter readings by pressing the refresh icon/button.

By default, the app is started in light theme. But you can switch that to dark theme in which sound meter looks really cool and you would definitely want to try that out!

Here are those exemplary readings which you can also refer to in the help section inside the app:

0dB~20dB: Almost quiet / rustling leaves

30dB~40dB: An ideal calm environment

50dB and more: May affect rest and sleep

70dB and more: May affect reading/working

90dB and more: May affect hearing

50dB: Sudden exposure to a loud sound

Thanks for using sound meter decibel app, do not forget to give your valuable suggestions.