Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Through a gateway, smart heat electric radiators with smart heat controller can be controlled from your mobile device. Easily create heating plans via the app or turn on or off heaters remotely. It is also possible to share heating plans on several devices (see Gateway instructions). We look forward to receive your suggestions at app@thermotec-ag.de