Screen Stream Mirroring wps connect is a powerful application for mirroring and broadcasting the screen and the audio of your device!

You can also broadcast live your screen to the most popular streaming services (fb , others ...): perfect for broadcasting your video games.

You can also make screen shots to video files.

Screen Stream Mirroring wps connect android to tv MHL (HDMI) is a tool to check the MHL (HDMI) capability of this mobile.

Screen Stream Mirroring wps connect to tv app its a hdmi for android phone to tv software , lets connect phone to tv .

you can too display your tablet screen on tv using cable hdmi if it has hdmi output .if your tablet has no hdmi output you have connect tv and your android tablet with usb to hdmi or hdmi to mhl , hdmi to vga ,vga to hdmi and clics on connect button to connect to tv 4k.

Before deciding to buy a MHL cable / adapter, you can first check your mobile!

You can share your live Android screen to any other device or PC on your local network through a media player, web browser, Chromecast, or UPnP compatible devices. / DLNA (many Smart TVs or other devices).

You can make lively and lively presentations during your work, your trainings, or even for your video games.

This is the free version of Screen Stream Mirroring.

The following features are available:

- Screen mirroring free

- Notification when drives mounted!!

- usb cleaver

- automatically download usb plug in device drivers

- Load modules required automatically!

- Registration

-Draw on the screen during the mirroring (perfect for your presentations)

- Compatible with the shared network of your device (WiFi, Bluetooth, USB)

- Many parameters to optimize performance and quality

- usb contact

- calibrate touch screen mirroring

- hdmi software for android

- Multiple devices can connect at the same time

- No root: Before Android 5.0 you can use our startup tool from a computer to activate the screen mirroring.

- Mirroring, screen sharing to multimedia players such as VLC, XBMC / KODI, OBS (Open Broadcaster Software), and others ...

- Mirroring, screen sharing to internet browsers

- Broadcast on the Internet (broadcast) live to fb, and others ...

- Mirroring, screen sharing to UPnP / DLNA compatible players such as XBMC / KODI

- Mirroring, screen sharing to UPnP / DLNA compatible devices such as Smart TV, lecteurs Blu Ray, ou autres appareils compatibles

- Google Cast Ready (Chromecast)

- Affichage de la camra pendant votre mirroring

- Superposition d'images, GIF, et d'lments web (overlays)

- Affichage du tchat Twitch pendant votre diffusion

- Audio interne (Android 4.4 ou + avec ROOT) et microphone

- Mixe audio (interne + microphone) possible (Android 4.4 ou + avec ROOT)

mobile MHL :

LG

Nitro HD

Optimus 3D Max

Optimus 4X HD

Optimus G (LG-F180L)

Optimus GJ (LG-E975W)

Optimus LTE II

Tag Optimus LTE

Optimus Vu

Prada

Verizon Spectrum

Meizu

MX

MX 2

NEC Casio

Media X N-06E

HTC

Amaze 4G

Papillon

Butterfly S

Droid DNA

EVO 3D

EVO 4G LTE

EVO Voir 4G

Prospectus

HTC M8

HTC One M8

HTC One Max

J ISW13HT

Jetstream

Un

Un S

Un X

One X +

Un XL

Raider

Rezound

Sensation

Sensation 4G

Sensation XE

Rapidit

Vif

Samsung

AT & T Galaxy Note LTE 5.3 "

AT & T Galaxy S II: i777

AT & T Galaxy S II Skyrocket: i727

AT & T Galaxy S III: i747