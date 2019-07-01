START WALKING WITH salmathub

Developed specifically for Salmats distribution network, salmathub is here to make your life easier. Salmathub offers you the flexibility to view and accept contracts, see your walk progress, then validate when youre done! All this and more anywhere, anytime.

Salmathub is a free app available for iPhones and Android smartphones.

Features:

Messages - Send or receive messages between you and your Area Representative

Contracts - View contract details, accept and validate in one easy location

Maps - Check your section boundaries before and during the distribution

Walk - View your progress as you go

Share Walk - Invite helpers to help with your deliveries and view their finished walk

Note: Use of your network data may apply. Wi-Fi can be used if you do not have a data plan.