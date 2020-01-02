This software tool is the APP required for the printer to print under Android. Two templates of fixed templates and custom templates are provided in the APP. The fixed template has a fixed print layout, and the user can edit the content, greatly reducing the user's operation. Custom templates provide user-defined layouts that provide user-editability. Users can edit text, barcodes and pictures by themselves.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.