pplkpr is an app that tracks, analyzes, and auto-manages your relationships. Pairing Using a smartwatch, pplkpr measures your physical and emotional response to the people around you, and optimizes your social life accordingly.pplkpr uses GPS and a heart rate wristband to keep track of when you're coming and going, and when you're feeling emotional. pplkpr implements a complex metric called "heart rate variability" that uses subtle changes in heart rhythm to determine your emotional state. This data is correlated with the people you interact with to determine who should be auto-scheduled into your life and who should be removed.The app is designed to work with the Mio Alpha and Mio Link wrist bands. (http://mioglobal.com) You can also use it without the wrist band, and self report instead.