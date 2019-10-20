Here is pickaxe mods for minecraft collection!

Some mods from this catalog:

Too Many Ores Mod for Minecraft adds many new items such as mods, blocks ores.By exploring different kinds of new ore and block, you will be able to create new instruments and tools never before seen in Minecraft PE.For example Emerald and Quartz, Carbon Ore, Ignis Ore, Frozen Ore, Titanium Ore, Armor Sets Fire, Frozen, Titanium, Tools: Fire, Frozen, Titanium, Cheated items.So have many items which you must explore.

Redstone Tools Mod for MCPE is a good and creative mod which is about tools in Minecraft PE.It was made by xCowboysButtsx.With this mod, you will have many new kinds of tools which were made from Redstone.Such as armor sets, weapons, swords, a Redstone Pickaxe, Axes, and Shovel.A sword that deals more than diamond!!! And a Hoe that adds a water block.And You can find crafting recipes on vanilla blocks.

SpellCraft Mod is a special and cool mod which was created by wilco375.It is about crafting in Minecraft PE.This mod adds a new crafting table block to you.Its features can craft 13 different spells.Each spell will have different abilities such as fired a bullet exploded, setting things on fire and can immediately different crops.In order to start using it by tapping on either side of the block (marked in red) to open the chest. Here you put the items needed to create a specific mantra (recipes can be found below).Touch the top of the block (marked green) to open the spell Crafter. Here you select which spell you want to manufacture. Touch the magic circle to build it.

