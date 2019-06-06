Turn your device into a web server with php support.
With phpwin, you can develop, debug and manage PHP files offline without an internet connection.
phpwin is a complete web server environment with PHP including POST/GET, sessions,openssl, libxml, curl, cookies...
App features:
- PHP 7.2.18 with most extensions (such as MySQL, SQLite, Curl, OpenSSL, SOAP, XSLT...)
- Script editor
- Image editor
- Multi-tabbed script/image editor
- Composer 1.8.5
- File manager
- Remote file manager (access multiple accounts)
- FTP/SFTP/FTPS manager
- phpMyAdmin
- phpLiteAdmin
- Firebug Lite
- Profiler
- Syntax validator for PHP, HTML, JS & CSS
- PHP lessons
- "PHP: The Right Way" Book
Note: phpwin doesn't include MySQL server, only phpMyAdmin.
For more information & enquiries please contact me through phpwin's website
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.