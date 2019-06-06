Turn your device into a web server with php support.

With phpwin, you can develop, debug and manage PHP files offline without an internet connection.

phpwin is a complete web server environment with PHP including POST/GET, sessions,openssl, libxml, curl, cookies...

App features:

- PHP 7.2.18 with most extensions (such as MySQL, SQLite, Curl, OpenSSL, SOAP, XSLT...)

- Script editor

- Image editor

- Multi-tabbed script/image editor

- Composer 1.8.5

- File manager

- Remote file manager (access multiple accounts)

- FTP/SFTP/FTPS manager

- phpMyAdmin

- phpLiteAdmin

- Firebug Lite

- Profiler

- Syntax validator for PHP, HTML, JS & CSS

- PHP lessons

- "PHP: The Right Way" Book

Note: phpwin doesn't include MySQL server, only phpMyAdmin.

For more information & enquiries please contact me through phpwin's website