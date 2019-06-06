X

phpwin for iOS

By Dr.Ferrous Free

Developer's Description

By Dr.Ferrous

Turn your device into a web server with php support.

With phpwin, you can develop, debug and manage PHP files offline without an internet connection.

phpwin is a complete web server environment with PHP including POST/GET, sessions,openssl, libxml, curl, cookies...

App features:

- PHP 7.2.18 with most extensions (such as MySQL, SQLite, Curl, OpenSSL, SOAP, XSLT...)

- Script editor

- Image editor

- Multi-tabbed script/image editor

- Composer 1.8.5

- File manager

- Remote file manager (access multiple accounts)

- FTP/SFTP/FTPS manager

- phpMyAdmin

- phpLiteAdmin

- Firebug Lite

- Profiler

- Syntax validator for PHP, HTML, JS & CSS

- PHP lessons

- "PHP: The Right Way" Book

Note: phpwin doesn't include MySQL server, only phpMyAdmin.

For more information & enquiries please contact me through phpwin's website

What's new in version 1.2.2

Release June 6, 2019
Date Added June 6, 2019
Version 1.2.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
