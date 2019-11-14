With Call blocker application say goodbye to annoying phone calls either from a known or unknown numbers even from the ones you have on your contacts.

This application blocks unwanted calls from unknown people or the ones who are not saved on your contacts list as you wish of course all on your permission with options to activate or deactivate.

You can manually add the numbers you want to block from reaching you or adding them from your log so as to save them on the black list to block annoying calls.

The application is too small with 3 megabytes space

Features :

Blocking unwanted coming calls.

Notifying you about blocked numbers.

The black list for blocked numbers and white list for blocking known numbers.

key Features:

call blocker

call blocker 2019

calls blacklist

calls blacklist pro

call blocker free

safest call blocker

applock

sms blocker

call block

caller id

free