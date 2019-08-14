Berisi tentang semua album dan lagu-lagu one direction
One Direction adalah boy band Inggris-Irlandia yang terdiri dari Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, dan mantan anggota Zayn Malik. Mereka berkompetisi pada musim ketujuh The X Factor di Inggris dan berakhir di tempat ketiga.
Di antara lagu-lagunya yaitu:
What Makes You Beautiful
Gotta Be You
One Thing
More Than This
Up All Night
I Wish
Tell Me a Lie
Taken
I Want
Everything About You
Same Mistakes
Save You Tonight
Stole My Heart
Stand Up
Moments live
Live While We're Young
Kiss You
Little Things
C'mon, C'mon
Last First Kiss
Heart Attack
Rock Me
Change My Mind
I Would
Over Again
Back for You
They Don't Know About Us
Summer Love
