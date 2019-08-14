Berisi tentang semua album dan lagu-lagu one direction

One Direction adalah boy band Inggris-Irlandia yang terdiri dari Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, dan mantan anggota Zayn Malik. Mereka berkompetisi pada musim ketujuh The X Factor di Inggris dan berakhir di tempat ketiga.

Di antara lagu-lagunya yaitu:

What Makes You Beautiful

Gotta Be You

One Thing

More Than This

Up All Night

I Wish

Tell Me a Lie

Taken

I Want

Everything About You

Same Mistakes

Save You Tonight

Stole My Heart

Stand Up

Moments live

Live While We're Young

Kiss You

Little Things

C'mon, C'mon

Last First Kiss

Heart Attack

Rock Me

Change My Mind

I Would

Over Again

Back for You

They Don't Know About Us

Summer Love