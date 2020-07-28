Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

omuni.one for iOS

By Arvind Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Arvind Limited

omuni.one is the store offering of Arvind Internets omnichannel platform omuni.

Arvind Internet (AI) is Asias leading omnichannel enablement company built by retail practitioners and industry insiders who understand the complexities of omnichannel retail transformations, both technological and operational. The OMUNI platform powers the omnichannel roadmap of 45+ global brands across a network of 4500+ stores.

Why OMUNI.ONE ?

The app has an extensive roadmap to be the single app needed by the store staff to serve customers, get more walk-ins and manage the store.

What it means ?

* For the Consumers

- Each consumer gets a personalized, consistent and a fulfilling brand experience.

* For the Retailers / Brands

- In turn the business gets incremental revenue, many more loyal & returning consumers.

As with any product, the omuni.one app will keep getting better and more powerful with each release. A few highlights of the current version are below:

* Overall

- Whole app tailored to the Brand experience, look & feel

- Journey driven flows to make it extremely easy for the store staff to use

* Visual Merchandising

- Multiple dynamic templates to showcase whats new, whats trending, season stories, and much more.

* Save the Sale

- Ability to find and shop any size / colour across the brand network (stores, warehouses)

* Mobile Checkout

- With capability to complete the purchase journey within the app itself (powered with all payment options like cash on delivery, debit/credit cards, netbanking, pay at store etc.)

* Endless Aisle

- Showcase products in different ways with omni capabilities like filtering by store etc.

- Advanced search with dynamic filtering tailored to the brand

- Ability to find similar & complementary products to allow up-sell, cross-sells making sure no customer is unsatisfied

* Fulfilment

- Ability to fulfil orders, handover to courier/customer

- New order alerts and notifications

- Track fulfilled or placed orders

The omuni.one app can run on any resolution from phones to phablets to tablets. Although tablets are probably the best suited for an enriching experience, they dont become a blocker to get to market faster. The app can efficiently run even on low end phones probably already available with the store staff.

For any feedback or support, please contact us at storesupport@omuni.com or +91 8046465501

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.5.4

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 3.5.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now