omuni.one is the store offering of Arvind Internets omnichannel platform omuni.

Arvind Internet (AI) is Asias leading omnichannel enablement company built by retail practitioners and industry insiders who understand the complexities of omnichannel retail transformations, both technological and operational. The OMUNI platform powers the omnichannel roadmap of 45+ global brands across a network of 4500+ stores.

Why OMUNI.ONE ?

The app has an extensive roadmap to be the single app needed by the store staff to serve customers, get more walk-ins and manage the store.

What it means ?

* For the Consumers

- Each consumer gets a personalized, consistent and a fulfilling brand experience.

* For the Retailers / Brands

- In turn the business gets incremental revenue, many more loyal & returning consumers.

As with any product, the omuni.one app will keep getting better and more powerful with each release. A few highlights of the current version are below:

* Overall

- Whole app tailored to the Brand experience, look & feel

- Journey driven flows to make it extremely easy for the store staff to use

* Visual Merchandising

- Multiple dynamic templates to showcase whats new, whats trending, season stories, and much more.

* Save the Sale

- Ability to find and shop any size / colour across the brand network (stores, warehouses)

* Mobile Checkout

- With capability to complete the purchase journey within the app itself (powered with all payment options like cash on delivery, debit/credit cards, netbanking, pay at store etc.)

* Endless Aisle

- Showcase products in different ways with omni capabilities like filtering by store etc.

- Advanced search with dynamic filtering tailored to the brand

- Ability to find similar & complementary products to allow up-sell, cross-sells making sure no customer is unsatisfied

* Fulfilment

- Ability to fulfil orders, handover to courier/customer

- New order alerts and notifications

- Track fulfilled or placed orders

The omuni.one app can run on any resolution from phones to phablets to tablets. Although tablets are probably the best suited for an enriching experience, they dont become a blocker to get to market faster. The app can efficiently run even on low end phones probably already available with the store staff.

For any feedback or support, please contact us at storesupport@omuni.com or +91 8046465501