miinehealth for iOS

By JUSTMIINE Free

Manage health risks remotely with miinehealth. Keep your entire organization safe with remote, at-home COVID-19 screening. Get immediate results and clear instructions.

Avoid site contamination by screening remotely, while people are at home. All parties have peace of mind that those who are present are healthy.

miinehealth rapidly identifies those who are safe to work and those who should Quarantine. Daily at-home Check Ins protect one another before contaminating the close confines of a building.

Our remote monitoring framework scales to match any size organization. Manage your entire organizations health and safety using miinehealth, powered by justmiine.

What's new in version 1.4.2

Release August 24, 2020
Date Added August 24, 2020
Version 1.4.2

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

