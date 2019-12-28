X

michael jackson songs 620+ pop songs lagu barat for Android

By satumata imagine Free

Developer's Description

By satumata imagine

michael jackson songs 620+ pop songs lagu barat

is a free aplication completed songs album from legendary King of Pop album michael jackson,

a complete collection from the beginning of his debut in the Jackson 5 family music group complete

with rare songs and even a limited edition, including special songs up to his last album

which is specially for michael jackson lovers with good sound quality.

michael jackson songs 620+ pop songs album consist of :

- 1972 - 1982

- 1987 - 1993

- 1995 - 2001

- 2003 - 2009

- Live in Tokyo '87

- The Jackson 5 :

- 1967 - The Magic Collection

- 1973 - In Japan (Limited Edition)

- 1976 - The Jacksons

- 1977 - Goin' Places

- 1978 - Destiny

- 1980 - Triumph

- 1983 - Michael Jackson and The Jackson 5 - 18 Greatest Hits

- 1984 - Victory

- 1989 - 2300 Jackson Street

- 1992 - An American Dream

- 1999 - 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection - The Best of Jackson 5

- 2004 - The Jacksons Story

- 2004 - Very Best Of The Jacksons

The advantages of this application:

- Simple display

- Can run in all versions of Android 4.1 and above even with minimal RAM

- Best song quality

- Share with your friends with one click

- The most complete collection of songs that you will get from our application

- It doesn't take much memory because this application is small and light

- And many other benefits

Let's install now and enjoy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release December 28, 2019
Date Added December 28, 2019
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

