Mahakali (Sanskrit: Mahkl, Devanagari: ), literally translated as Great Kali, is the Hindu Goddess of time and death, considered to be the consort of Shiva the God of consciousness, and the basis of Reality (see below) and existence. According to the Markendeya Purana she is an aspect of the goddess Durga. Mahakali in Sanskrit is etymologically the feminized variant of Mahakala or Great Time (which is interpreted also as Death), an epithet of the God Shiva in Hinduism. Mahakali is the form of the Goddess Durga (Parvati) beyond time, Kali, who is the force of the anger of Durga and is an aspect of Durga or Adi parashakti, and therefore her color is black. She is believed to be the greatest aspect of Kali whom many Hindus hold as a Divine Mother.

Kali is the Guardian. also known as Klik ()

The Protectress. The Mother. Kali is Dharma and Eternal Time. Kali shines with the brilliance of a Million Black Fires of Dissolution and Her body is bathed in vibuthi (sacred ash). She is also revered as Bhavatrini (literally "redeemer of the universe").

If Kali is appraoched with the bhava of Motherly Love, She assumes the form of Lakshmi. If Kali is approached as the Guru, embodying Wisdom, Art and Education, She assumes the form of Saraswati. The demons approached Kalika with the bhava of destruction and evil. Consequently, the Divine Mother assumed the form of their Destruction by reflecting, in form, their own Evil.

The Tantras mention over thirty forms of Kali. The Divine Mother is also known as Kali-Ma, the Black Goddess, Maha Kali, Nitya Kali, Smashana Kali, Raksha Kali, Shyama Kali, Kalikamata, Bhadra Kali, Ugra Chandi, Bhima Chandi, Sidheshvari, Sheetla and Kalaratri.

Kali , Tara , Tripura Sundari (Shodashi) , , Cchinnamasta , Bhairavi , dhumavati , Bagalamukhi , Matangi , and Kamala . These ten aspects of Shakti are the epitome of the entire creation.

Kli conveys death, destruction, and the consuming aspects of reality. As such, she death itself. In the Pancatattva ritual, the sadhaka boldly seeks to confront Kali, and thereby assimilates and transforms her into a vehicle of salvation.

Kali appears as a symbol of triumph over death. Pray to Kali for liberation/salvation/God realization not for siddhis.

Kali, the Goddess of energy and transformation. The thunderbolt or vajra that destroys the serpent of the ignorance and releases the light of absolute truth.

Kali wields the sword of knowledge, which cuts through ignorance, a severed head, which symbolizes letting go of rational mind and ego; and the lotus, which represents spiritual fulfillment. She wears a garland of skulls around her neck, which represents the wisdom and memory of human existence."

When we honour Kali, we honour the changes in our lives.

Kali teaches that pain, sorrow, decay, death, and destruction are not overcome by denying or explaining them away. Kali's gift is freedom. The freedom of the child to reveal in the moment, obtained only after confrontation with or acceptance of death. Kali is Mother, not because She protects us from the way things are, but because She reveals our mortality to us and releases us to act fully and freely.

Meditate on Kali and honour ourselves in all aspects - not simply the positive but ready to accept our shadow side. Eliminating the negative aspect of ourself which doesn't do us any benefit. When you invoke Mahakali you are calling her to liberate you from your restrictions and own negative aspects..

, Bhadrakali in Sanskrit means blessed, auspicious, beautiful and prosperous and she is also known as Gentle Kali.

Kali is Chinnamasta , Chinnamasta is the Hindu the Goddess of Great Wisdom.