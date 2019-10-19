X

looping video boomerang for Android

By Sergey Anisimov Free

Developer's Description

By Sergey Anisimov

Loop Video application helps you to create stunning loop time lapsed videos as well as you can create simple yet amazing videos, which you can then share on all your social network profiles, which will make your videos fun and unique.

Amazing looping video application with more features and longer video lengths with superb filter effects.

Here you can create videos from 1 to 15 seconds long time and let them play over, edit them with colorful filters and forward & reverse in a never ending sequence.

You can generate loop videos or generate GIF to share with your friends on social sites application.

Boomerang Video To GIF Maker application helps to create mini boomerang videos to GIF that loop back and forth, then share them with your friends.

Features :-

* Easy to create never ending sequence videos with Loop Video - Boomerang Video To GIF Maker application.

* Create infinite videos in one click to share with friends on social application.

* Select mini videos of your life's best moment from front and back camera.

* Create stunning loop time lapsed videos or boomerang videos or simply convert them to GIF with a single click.

* Share your looping videos, boomerang videos, GIF on social application.

* You can shoots a mini video from camera and take short videos from 1 to 15 seconds long.

* Create GIF's from looping video.

* Generate GIF & video file and Save in to your phone.

