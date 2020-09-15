Note- you will need kwgt pro to use the widgets.

Over 20+ precisely made widgets and more to come soon.

Widgets include both dark and light mode of :-

Battery

Calendar

Fitness

Health

Music

Photo slideshow

Remainder

Weather

Clock

Upcoming

News

This widget pack requires-

Kwgt

Kwgt pro key

Custom launcher for full customisability (ex-nova launcher)

You should use 4 grid size (64) because widgets were designed in this grid size.

To use the widgets-

1.place kwgt widgets on homescreen.

2.tap on it.

3.chose the widget you want to use.

4.there you go iOS 14 Widgets on the screen.

Please resize the widgets if the widget is not working properly and select the widget again.

If you have any query about app please contact us.

Enjoy.