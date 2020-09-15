Sign in to add and modify your software
Note- you will need kwgt pro to use the widgets.
Over 20+ precisely made widgets and more to come soon.
Widgets include both dark and light mode of :-
Battery
Calendar
Fitness
Health
Music
Photo slideshow
Remainder
Weather
Clock
Upcoming
News
This widget pack requires-
Kwgt
Kwgt pro key
Custom launcher for full customisability (ex-nova launcher)
You should use 4 grid size (64) because widgets were designed in this grid size.
To use the widgets-
1.place kwgt widgets on homescreen.
2.tap on it.
3.chose the widget you want to use.
4.there you go iOS 14 Widgets on the screen.
Please resize the widgets if the widget is not working properly and select the widget again.
If you have any query about app please contact us.
Enjoy.