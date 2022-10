The name I Bhakti, lends itself beautifully to what we have for you here. "I"bearing reference to yourself, or today's technology evolved generation, and "Bhakti" the Indian word for Devotee. I Bhakti is an app created to help people, using technology to be regular Devotees of their favourite Temple. Distance, lack of time and in some situations finance, can now, not play spoilers in your journey to be a frequent devotee. We at I Bhakti are working with your favourite temples to help give you an authentic religious experience, which is similar and close to what one would experience if present at their temple. You can order Your Prasad online and watch it being offered, after which it is couriered to you, you could subscribe to various Aarti's shown live, one could also indulge in Special one on one Pooja's, on special days of your choice, you could visit our store and buy a host of religious items to add to your collection. We shall soon be introducing a large library of devotional songs for you to download. Our aim is to make iBhakti your one stop, for any truly religious service that is required.I Bhakti will be working together with temples, and hence each devotee after any order will receive a letter of authenticity too.