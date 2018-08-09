X

i learn to make up (face, eye, lip) for Android

By Sweet and Beauty HD Cameras Free

Developer's Description

By Sweet and Beauty HD Cameras

Are you looking for a natural eye makeup tutor? This application is perfect for you!

Completely free, perfect for a make-up download now for free.

A natural makeup tutorial, a diverse eye pencil tutorial, can be applied comfortably about how the pencil eyeliner will be applied.

No need to worry, this app does not require a special permission to install on your phone, and it's completely free.

With this application you will learn to make make-up from the road easier.

Your eyes are the most striking feature in your face and good makeup can enhance your attractiveness by drawing attention to the best facial features. One of the most important aspects of eye makeup ideas is to choose makeup in the right eye first. The second is to learn the right techniques to apply your eye makeup. You will learn which colors of your choice and how the types of eye make-up will make skin tone and the shape of your eyes or eye pupil teacher, winged eye pencil, smoky eye lesson.

With a lot of makeup types, you will find your face and makeup style that best suits your eyes.

After all, there is an almost limitless number of eye makeup products on the market, so how do you choose the right one for you? Quality make-up is designed to emphasize and emphasize the eyes specially, and a product that every woman should know is eye-opener.

This is the easiest way to do make-up step by step. With this application you will immediately learn to make up. You will make up for yourself without help from anyone.

It is the ideal make-up application for a smooth face. Thank you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release August 9, 2018
Date Added August 9, 2018
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping