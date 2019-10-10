Connect to unifi wifi hotspots with i-foundit! app.

Save your mobile data and go online with unifi wifi. You can now do it using the i-foundit! app.

i-foundit! is a free to download app that lets you find and easily connect to over 8,000 unifi wifi hotspots near you. Simply use the app to find and access any unifi wifi hotspots, be it in shopping malls, airports, and even at your favourite eateries.

i-foundit! Version 5.0 Seamless Connect is a whole new version with a new navigation, journey, & experience Enabling the you to get connected seamlessly to wifi@unifi without the need to enter wifi ID & PIN.

Heres how to find and connect to a unifi wifi hotspot :

1. Download and open the i-foundit! app.

2. Log in using Facebook or Google account. For those who prefer to log in through email: Create a unifi wifi account using your email and a My Wifi PIN will be sent to you after youve created your account.

3. Tap on the Unifi button to scan & connect to unifi wifi hotspots available in your location.

4. You are now connected, enjoy!

5. Click Other Hotspot Near Me if you wish to find other wifi hotspot location near you.

6. Your Wifi ID & PIN in the Profile page can also be used if want to enjoy our wifi through your laptop.