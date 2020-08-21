GPS Marine Charts App offers access to charts covering Malaysia and South China Sea. First marine GPS app to have route assistance with Voice Prompts for marine navigation. You can create new boating routes or import existing GPX/KML routes. It supports Nautical Charts course up orientation. Includes Tide & Currents prediction.

FEATURES

Download Beautiful & detailed Hardware/GPU accelerated vector charts (text stays upright on rotation)

Query details of Maritime object (Buoy, Lights, Obstruction etc).

Custom depth(Ft/Fathom/Meter) & distance units (km/mi/NM)

Custom Shallow Depth.

Record tracks, Autofollow with real-time track overlay & predicted path vector.

Voice Prompts for marine navigation (requires GPS )

1ft / 3ft depth contour maps for anglers for selected lake maps. Useful for fishing/trolling(freshwater/saltwater).

Supports GPX/KML for boating route editing/import.

Tide & Currents.

Seamless chart quilting. Map details from Coastal, Approaches,Harbour, Inland Encs(rivers), and general ENC (Electronic Marine Charts) are automatically mapped to correct zoomlevel

Enter / import Waypoints.

MAPS

Get all the details that you find in your chartplotters!

The maps include coverage of coast of South Africa (derived from SANHO data).

ROUTE MANAGEMENT / TRIP PLANNING

Create New /Edit Routes

Reverse Routes

Enter,Move, Add, Delete, Rename Waypoints

Import GPX, KML & KMZ files

Plot/Edit Routes

Share/Export Routes, Tracks & Markers

GPS FEATURES

Auto Follow

* Real Time Track Overlay

* Predicted Path Vector

* Course Up (Text stays upright)

* Speed & Heading

Route Assistance With Voice Prompts

* Prompts when approaching a boating route marker

* Continous distance & ETA updates

* Alerts when sailing/boating off route

* Alerts when boating in wrong direction

Record Tracks

TIDE & CURRENTS

* For US, Canada, UK,Germany&New Zealand

* High/Low Tides

* Tidal Current Prediction

* Active Current Stations

East Malaysia (Malaysian Borneo)

Pending

Kota Kinabalu

Kuala Paloh to Tanjung Gelang

Muara

Kota Kinabalu & Teluk Sapangar

Manokwari

Miri & Batang Baram

Pelabuhan Labuan (Victoria Harbour)

Sipitang Wharf

Bakapit

Balabac Strait

Sungai Brunei Inner Bar

Tanjung Gelang to Tanjung Penasu

Teluk Sapangar

Channels near Boni

Sungai Brunei & Batang Limbang

Tanjung Penasu to Batang Rajang

Teluk Usukan

Kudat

Kunak

Mindoro Strait to Luconia Shoals & Selat Makasar

North Balabac Strait

Northern Shore of Sibuko Bay

Palawan

Pelabuhan Labuan (Victoria Harbour)

Pulau Banggi to Pulau Jambongan

Pulau Mayu to Mindanao

Pulau-Pulau Mantanani to Pulau Banggi

Rede Manokwari

Sandakan Harbour to Sanga Sanga

Saripa Baai

Seria to Balabac Strait incl Investigator Shoal

Sibutu Group to Pearl Bank

Singapore Strait to Song Sai Gon

Sulu Archipelago

Tanjung Po to Pending

Tawau

Peninsular Malaysia

Kuantan

Pelabuhan Sungaipakning

Kuantan

Pelabuhan Klang

Pelabuhan Langkawi

Pelabuhan Sungai Udang & Melaka

Pinang Harbour

Sungai Kuantan

Kepulauan Sembilan

Melaka to Singapore Strait

Pelabuhan Klang to Melaka

Pelabuhan Kuantan to Kuala Terengganu

Permatang Sedepa to Singapore Strait

Permatang Sedepa (One Fathom Bank) Traffic Separation Scheme

Pulau Pinang to Kepulauan Sembilan

Pulau Rondo to Tanjung Jamboaye

Quan-Dao Nam Du to Chhak Ream

Singapore to Pulau Redang

Singapore to Song Sai Gon & the Gulf of Thailand

Songkhla

Sungai Manjung (Sungai Dinding)

Tanjong Sepat to Port Dickson

Tanjung Jamboaye to Permatang Sedepa

Tumpat to Songkhla

Singapore

Serangoon Harbour

Town Reach

Pelabuhan Johor

Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas

Sembawang

Tuas Mega Yard

Johor Strait

Kuala Johor & Sungai Johor

South China Sea

SHARING

* Share tracks/routes/markers on Facebook & Twitter

* Export tracks/routes/markers as compressed GPX files.