GPS Marine Charts App offers access to charts covering Malaysia and South China Sea. First marine GPS app to have route assistance with Voice Prompts for marine navigation. You can create new boating routes or import existing GPX/KML routes. It supports Nautical Charts course up orientation. Includes Tide & Currents prediction.
FEATURES
Download Beautiful & detailed Hardware/GPU accelerated vector charts (text stays upright on rotation)
Query details of Maritime object (Buoy, Lights, Obstruction etc).
Custom depth(Ft/Fathom/Meter) & distance units (km/mi/NM)
Custom Shallow Depth.
Record tracks, Autofollow with real-time track overlay & predicted path vector.
Voice Prompts for marine navigation (requires GPS )
1ft / 3ft depth contour maps for anglers for selected lake maps. Useful for fishing/trolling(freshwater/saltwater).
Supports GPX/KML for boating route editing/import.
Tide & Currents.
Seamless chart quilting. Map details from Coastal, Approaches,Harbour, Inland Encs(rivers), and general ENC (Electronic Marine Charts) are automatically mapped to correct zoomlevel
Enter / import Waypoints.
MAPS
Get all the details that you find in your chartplotters!
The maps include coverage of coast of South Africa (derived from SANHO data).
ROUTE MANAGEMENT / TRIP PLANNING
Create New /Edit Routes
Reverse Routes
Enter,Move, Add, Delete, Rename Waypoints
Import GPX, KML & KMZ files
Plot/Edit Routes
Share/Export Routes, Tracks & Markers
GPS FEATURES
Auto Follow
* Real Time Track Overlay
* Predicted Path Vector
* Course Up (Text stays upright)
* Speed & Heading
Route Assistance With Voice Prompts
* Prompts when approaching a boating route marker
* Continous distance & ETA updates
* Alerts when sailing/boating off route
* Alerts when boating in wrong direction
Record Tracks
TIDE & CURRENTS
* For US, Canada, UK,Germany&New Zealand
* High/Low Tides
* Tidal Current Prediction
* Active Current Stations
East Malaysia (Malaysian Borneo)
Pending
Kota Kinabalu
Kuala Paloh to Tanjung Gelang
Muara
Kota Kinabalu & Teluk Sapangar
Manokwari
Miri & Batang Baram
Pelabuhan Labuan (Victoria Harbour)
Sipitang Wharf
Bakapit
Balabac Strait
Sungai Brunei Inner Bar
Tanjung Gelang to Tanjung Penasu
Teluk Sapangar
Channels near Boni
Sungai Brunei & Batang Limbang
Tanjung Penasu to Batang Rajang
Teluk Usukan
Kudat
Kunak
Mindoro Strait to Luconia Shoals & Selat Makasar
North Balabac Strait
Northern Shore of Sibuko Bay
Palawan
Pelabuhan Labuan (Victoria Harbour)
Pulau Banggi to Pulau Jambongan
Pulau Mayu to Mindanao
Pulau-Pulau Mantanani to Pulau Banggi
Rede Manokwari
Sandakan Harbour to Sanga Sanga
Saripa Baai
Seria to Balabac Strait incl Investigator Shoal
Sibutu Group to Pearl Bank
Singapore Strait to Song Sai Gon
Sulu Archipelago
Tanjung Po to Pending
Tawau
Peninsular Malaysia
Kuantan
Pelabuhan Sungaipakning
Kuantan
Pelabuhan Klang
Pelabuhan Langkawi
Pelabuhan Sungai Udang & Melaka
Pinang Harbour
Sungai Kuantan
Kepulauan Sembilan
Melaka to Singapore Strait
Pelabuhan Klang to Melaka
Pelabuhan Kuantan to Kuala Terengganu
Permatang Sedepa to Singapore Strait
Permatang Sedepa (One Fathom Bank) Traffic Separation Scheme
Pulau Pinang to Kepulauan Sembilan
Pulau Rondo to Tanjung Jamboaye
Quan-Dao Nam Du to Chhak Ream
Singapore to Pulau Redang
Singapore to Song Sai Gon & the Gulf of Thailand
Songkhla
Sungai Manjung (Sungai Dinding)
Tanjong Sepat to Port Dickson
Tanjung Jamboaye to Permatang Sedepa
Tumpat to Songkhla
Singapore
Serangoon Harbour
Town Reach
Pelabuhan Johor
Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas
Sembawang
Tuas Mega Yard
Johor Strait
Kuala Johor & Sungai Johor
South China Sea
SHARING
* Share tracks/routes/markers on Facebook & Twitter
* Export tracks/routes/markers as compressed GPX files.