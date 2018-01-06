Best secure vault app to hide photo, video on Play store.

This app keep your photos/videos secure and private with photo & video Locker.

Hide photo, video app is the easiest and safest way to create a secure location on your device to store and protect your personal/important photos and videos.

photo & video Locker is your personal gallery where you can keep your most memorable photos and videos and ensure that friends who use your phone don't see your personal photos/videos if they browse through your gallery.

Main features:

$ Password protected app access with a PIN (passcode)

$ Lock photos / videos directly from your default gallery

$ Hide photo, video from SD card

$ Album view to manage your photos/videos faster.

$ No storage limitations with unlimited photos/videos.

$ Intuitive interface for a great experience.

$ Share locked photos/videos directly on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Etc.

$ No storage limitation to hide photo and hide video

$ locked files are all encrypted

$ Best lock app to lock your images and videos

$ You can hide your album thumbnail of photo/video

How it works:

- Enter PIN (passcode) to log-in to the app.

- Press add button in the app to add and manage photos/videos.

- Import / export photos and videos from your phone / SD Card.

- Select the photos/videos you want to lock. (Multiple selection allowed)

Let's download, use Hide photo, video app for free right now.

please email us if your device is not supported, we will try our best to support it.