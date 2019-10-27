HDMI mhl screen mirroring phone to tv MHL (HDMI) is a tool to check the MHL (HDMI) capability of this mobile.
HDMI mhl screen mirroring phone to tv app its a hdmi for android phone to tv software , lets connect phone to tv .
you can too display your tablet screen on tv using cable hdmi if it has hdmi output .if your tablet has no hdmi output you have connect tv and your android tablet with usb to hdmi or hdmi to mhl , hdmi to vga ,vga to hdmi and clics on connect button to connect to tv 4k.
Before deciding to buy a MHL cable / adapter, you can first check your mobile!
hdmi for android phone to tv lets connect phone to tv screen using hdmi cable , hdmi splatter , mhl adapter ,usb cable ,vga cable ,mhl adapter , hdmi switcher or usb otg , usb suporter.
HDMI screen for android phone to tvapp connector to tv to be a second screen for your phone by an mhl adapter , usb contact , usb cleaver , and an hdmi ouput usb hdmi cable and lets you enjoy your android smartphone screen connext hdmi on HD TV 4k. usb suporter
automatically download usb plug in device drivers.
To mirror your mobile phone screen to smart TV.
As well as connect android tablet with hdmi adapter. if your android tablet has no hdmi output you can connect mhl adapter to hdtv to tv mhl adapter , hdmi for android phone to tv and usb suporter .
if your tablet has no hdmi output you can connect hdmi cable to usb cable ,usb to hdmi , hdmi to vga , hdmi to mhl , vga to hdmi cord ,android hdmi and this android connector software for android devices. usb cleaver , usb contact
...as well as card readers from your phone or tablets- All you have to do is connect the flash drive to an mhl connector and hdmi cable then plug in the micro usb connector of your tablet that has hdmi output ,calibrate touch screen or smart tv or hdmi cord( hdmi adapter) adapter , then calibrate touch screen, open this application you will see your phone screen on tv 4k and you can connect mobile screen ,automatically download usb plug in device drivers, on a bigg screen and watch your favorite movies ,playng games or your favorit sport games on your home tv, please consider hdmi Connector to TV Explorer Pro! ,usb contact
Also allows you to toggle the power on your switcher:
- Notification when drives mounted!!
- Load modules required automatically!
- automatically download usb plug in device drivers
- usb suporter
- hdmi software for android
- usb cleaver
- automatically download usb plug in device drivers
- Automatically start application on device connect!
mobile MHL :
LG
Nitro HD
Optimus 3D Ma
Prada
Verizon Spectrum
Meizu
MX
MX 2
NEC Casio
Media X N-06E
HTC
Amaze 4G
Papillon
Butterfly S
Droid DNA
EVO 3D
EVO 4G LTE
EVO Voir 4G
Prospectus
HTC M8
HTC One M8
HTC One Max
J ISW13HT
Jetstream
Un
Un S
Un X
One X +
Un XL
Raider
Rezound
Sensation
Sensation 4G
Sensation XE
Rapidit
Vif
Samsung
AT & T Galaxy Note LTE 5.3 "
AT & T Galaxy S II: i777
AT & T Galaxy S II Skyrocket: i727
AT & T Galaxy S III: i747
Captivate Glide: i927
Cricket Galaxy S III: SCH-R530C
Epic 4G Touch
Galaxy Express: ncessite une pointe d'adaptateur 5 broches 11 broches.
Galaxy K Zoom: SM-C1150WAEUR
Galaxy Mega 6.3 et 5.8: ncessite une pointe d'adaptateur 5 broches 11 broches.
Galaxy Nexus: i9250
Galaxy Nexus 2
Galaxy Note 3: ncessite une pointe d'adaptateur 5
Galaxy S5 Dual Sim: SM-G9009D, SM-G9008V, SM-G9008W, SM-G9006V, SM-G9006W, SM-G9009Galaxy TabPRO 10.1 ": SM-T527P, SM-T525 (Ncessite d'adaptateur 5 broches 11 broches).
Verizon Galaxy Nexus LTE
Verizon Galaxy S III: SCH-I535PP, i535 (Ncessite une pointe d'adaptateur 5 broches 11 broches).
Sony
Sony Xperia Z5: E6603, E6633, E6643, E6683, 501SO, SOV32, SO-01H, E6653
Sony Xperia Z5 Compact: E5803, SO-02H, E5823
Sony Xperia Z5 Premium: E6833, E6883 et E6853, SO-03H
Xperia A
Xperia A2
Xperia GX
Xperia J1 Compact
Xperia SP
Xperia SX
Xperia Z1 f
Xperia Z1S
Xperia Z2
Xperia Z3v
Xperia Z4
Xperia Z4v
Xperia ZL
Xperia ZR
enjoy it !
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.