harmonic signal for iOS

By Sami Belakhal Free

Developer's Description

By Sami Belakhal

Take your market analysis to the next level with the harmonic signal App.

Our App provides an insight on harmonic chart patterns in the financial markets.

We help you to spot, identify and validate upcoming patterns.

It supports and recognizes the following patterns:

Bat

Gartley

Crab

Butterfly

Shark

Cypher

Alternate Bat

Alternate Shark

Deep Crab

White Swan

Black Swan

Max Bat

Max Gartley

Max Butterfly

A-Crab

A-Butterfly

A-Bat

A-Gartley

Sea Pony

What's new in version 1.4

Release August 20, 2019
Date Added August 20, 2019
Version 1.4

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 0
