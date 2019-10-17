X

gobi babysitter for iOS

By gobi babysitters Free

Developer's Description

By gobi babysitters

Finally, a free on demand babysitting app that provides an innovative platform to connect parents and sitters in an instant. For parents, gain access to trusted and rated sitters in your area. For sitters, expand your babysitting network and your earning potential.

Parents:

Book sitters to suit your schedule, either on demand for those spontaneous moments or for future events

Access sitter bios including videos, credentials, ratings and repeat booking stats

Enjoy hassle free up to the minute billing and cash free payments using our secure pay merchant facility

Access local sitters your friends have used and rated it is the digital age version of word of mouth

Babysitters:

Great job flexibility - set your hourly rate, the distance you can travel and accept opportunities in line with your lifestyle

Jobs come straight to you, simply swipe yes for the jobs you want

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release October 17, 2019
Date Added October 17, 2019
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Free
Track and map every walk with MapMyWalk.
iOS
Map My Walk - GPS Walking & Step Tracker

Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Free
Looking for a new hairstyle?
iOS
Hair and Beard Styles - Try On Men's Hairstyles

Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Free
Yummly is your smart cooking sidekick, offering personalized guidance every step of the way.
iOS
Yummly Recipes & Recipe Box

Bumble - Meet New People

Free
Start building valuable relationships, finding friends, and making empowered connections.
iOS
Bumble - Meet New People

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping