Finally, a free on demand babysitting app that provides an innovative platform to connect parents and sitters in an instant. For parents, gain access to trusted and rated sitters in your area. For sitters, expand your babysitting network and your earning potential.

Parents:

Book sitters to suit your schedule, either on demand for those spontaneous moments or for future events

Access sitter bios including videos, credentials, ratings and repeat booking stats

Enjoy hassle free up to the minute billing and cash free payments using our secure pay merchant facility

Access local sitters your friends have used and rated it is the digital age version of word of mouth

Babysitters:

Great job flexibility - set your hourly rate, the distance you can travel and accept opportunities in line with your lifestyle

Jobs come straight to you, simply swipe yes for the jobs you want