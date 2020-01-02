X

free security app lock for android for Android

By Weather Widget Theme Dev Team Free

This is a free security app lock for you to protect your privacy.

Your privacy matters a lot to us. With this app lock, you can lock messages, videos, and photos and no one will have access to it.

Features of this lock screen:

1. Privacy Protection

Don't want others to check your personal files? With this app lock, you don't have to worry about it anymore!

You can lock your photos, videos and photos with it.

2.Enter Pattern to Unlock

You can set unique pattern to unlock your personal files.

3.Fast & Customized Settings

This is a personalized app lock so that you can set it as you like.

Contact: support@amberweather.com

What's new in version 0.0.3_beta2

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 0.0.3_beta2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
