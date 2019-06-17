Are you ready to achieve your personal points best? The flybuys app makes it easier than ever to pump up your points and get rewarded for everyday purchases. You could be redeeming rewards in no time!SCAN YOUR DIGITAL CARD FROM WIDGETS

You can add a digital version of your flybuys card to widgets so its easier than ever to scan you card and get rewarded.

1. Press and hold a blank space on your home screen

2. Tap widgets

3. Press and hold the flybuys widget

4. Release it in blank space.DIGITAL CARD OFFLINE

No stress if you are out of data or in poor connection the flybuys digital card in the app is now stored offline to make sure you never miss a point again.ACTIVATE YOUR OFFERS

Never miss out on your personalised offers again! To get activating, just tap-tap-tap in the app, complete the required shop and scan your card at the checkout.PAPERLESS COUPON

Instead of receiving paper statements and coupons in the mail, you can see them in the app. Simply opt in to My Boosters in the app and hit activate no need to scan a barcode.FLYBUYS DOLLARS ON THE FLY

Redeeming your points into flybuys Dollars couldnt be easier. Simply tap in the app to redeem your points into flybuys Dollars to spend in store at selected partners.KEEP YOUR BALANCE

Keeping an eye on your personal points progress just got easier. Open the flybuys app anytime to instantly see how youre tracking. Every day can be a new personal best!EASY TO JOIN

The smartphone app makes it easier than ever to join flybuys. Just download the app, tap in your flybuys number and type in your details. Youll be redeeming rewards in no time.SELECT YOUR FUEL OFFER IN APP

You can now choose to collect 8 POINTS or get 4c off per litre using your Coles Supermarket docket. Youll find the fuel toggle in settings, account details.