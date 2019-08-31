X

Gymnastics flooring is one branch of gymnastics. As the name implies, this exercise is carried out on the floor, most movements in floor gymnastics require a mattress as a tool that serves to reduce the risk of accidents when doing movements that almost all come in contact with the floor. In the official match the floor gymnastics is carried out on a 12 12 floor.

The Indonesian gymnastics organization is based on the Indonesian Gymnastics Association (Persani). This organization was formed on July 14, 1963 under the name PERSANI (Persam Senam Indonesia) on the initiative of sports figures from all over Indonesia who handled and had expertise in the gymnastics branch.

Lots of variations in floor gymnastics, from those with low difficulty levels, to those who need years of training to master it. Here are some floor exercises that are usually taught in physical education and how to do it.

