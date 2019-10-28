A journey of fireboy and watergirl. Help Fire Boy to flip its flame at the right moment to get past dangerous obstacles and save Water Girl. The more obstacles you pass the more you score.

Enjoy your trip to the colourful world of Fire Ball Under Water !

How To Play ?

Juste Tap on the Screen, and avoid the obstacles to save water girl...

Enjoy and Share with your friends your best score on your social media.

Features:

-One touch control

-Cute and hight quality graphics

-Easy to play but hard to master

-Original Music

-Addictive Gameplay

-Cute Flappy Fire Ball !

-Always free play

-Game for kids and Adults